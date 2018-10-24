CONTROVERSIAL VIDEO

Chowchilla Police released body-cam video from controversial arrest

Chowchilla P.D. says the suspect had a felony warrant out for his arrest and failed to comply with officers when they tried to take him into custody.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Chowchilla Police Department is now responding to a video of a controversial arrest that is making its rounds on social media.

The police department has released body-cam video from the incident saying most social media videos only capture a portion of an event.

On Wednesday, police say Joel Sebastian Lares was stopped for having a felony warrant out for his arrests for possession of an illegal weapon.

In both videos, officers can be seen getting into an altercation with Lares. However, the body-cam video shows the first officer asking Lares to put his hands behind his back but Lares doesn't comply with the command. That's when the officer throws Lares to the ground and calls for back-up. When more officers arrive and they're able to place handcuffs on Lares and take him into custody.

After being medically cleared, Lares was booked into the Madera County Jail for the felony warrant, an additional felony charge, as well as a misdemeanor violation.

Chowchilla P.D. says Lares has a long criminal history which includes, several weapon arrests, drug arrests assaults, thefts, and burglary.

Chowchilla Police say they released the video to be transparent with the citizens they serve. They say violence is always ugly and officers are exposed to violent situations each and every day.
