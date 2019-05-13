CHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in Madera County crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One man is dead and two others were sent to the hospital after their vehicle rolled over multiple times in Madera County on Sunday.It happened just before 6:30 a.m.CHP officers say the driver was traveling at a high speed while merging west from State Route 99 to State Route 152. The driver was unable to negotiate the curve and the three passengers were ejected from the vehicle.Officers say the right front passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and the rear passenger were transported to Community Regional Medical Center by ambulance and helicopter. Their conditions are unknown at this time.