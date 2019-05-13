fatal crash

CHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in Madera County crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One man is dead and two others were sent to the hospital after their vehicle rolled over multiple times in Madera County on Sunday.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m.

CHP officers say the driver was traveling at a high speed while merging west from State Route 99 to State Route 152. The driver was unable to negotiate the curve and the three passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

Officers say the right front passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and the rear passenger were transported to Community Regional Medical Center by ambulance and helicopter. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countycar crashfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Never-released photos of James Dean's fatal crash up for auction
Deadly crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Highway 168
Surveillance video captures wife shield husband before deadly crash
New video of crash, DUI suspect pleads not guilty to killing a Fresno father
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News