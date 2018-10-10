HIT AND RUN

CHP arrests girlfriend as accessory for hit-and-run death of Clovis Unified Vice Principal Gavin Gladding

Related Topics:
hit and runclovis unified school districtFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIT AND RUN
Rogelio Alvarez-Maraville pleads not guilty to hit and run charges
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Man accused of killing a 3-year-old in crash, pleads no contest
Family, friends gather for final farewell to Gavin Gladding
More hit and run
Top Stories
Live Hurricane Michael coverage from ABC News
The Latest: Hurricane came too fast for many to evacuate
Authorities find incomplete, solar-power tunnel leading to Mexico
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
Son of limo owner in police custody following NY crash
Pregnant mom of 4 killed while pushing car
West Covina mom seeks answers after disabled man dies in hot car
Morning semi-truck crash ties up traffic on northbound Highway 99
Show More
'Father of the year' uses toddler to help shoplift
Sinaloa cartel members arrested in SoCal drug bust operation
Early morning fire damages Madera home and closes busy roadway
Hurricane Michael strengthens to Cat 4, drenching Florida's Panhandle
Pismo Beach Pier to reopen ahead of schedule
More News