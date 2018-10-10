Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
CHP arrests girlfriend as accessory for hit-and-run death of Vice Principal
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Wind-whipped flames spread to West Central Fresno home reducing it to rubble
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Early morning fire damages Madera home and closes busy roadway
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WATCH
LIVE
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
California
Election 2018
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Weather
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
HIT AND RUN
CHP arrests girlfriend as accessory for hit-and-run death of Clovis Unified Vice Principal Gavin Gladding
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
none
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
KFSN
Wednesday, October 10, 2018 01:49PM
Related Topics:
hit and run
clovis unified school district
Fresno
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIT AND RUN
Rogelio Alvarez-Maraville pleads not guilty to hit and run charges
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Man accused of killing a 3-year-old in crash, pleads no contest
Family, friends gather for final farewell to Gavin Gladding
More hit and run
Top Stories
Live Hurricane Michael coverage from ABC News
The Latest: Hurricane came too fast for many to evacuate
Authorities find incomplete, solar-power tunnel leading to Mexico
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
Son of limo owner in police custody following NY crash
Pregnant mom of 4 killed while pushing car
West Covina mom seeks answers after disabled man dies in hot car
Morning semi-truck crash ties up traffic on northbound Highway 99
Show More
'Father of the year' uses toddler to help shoplift
Sinaloa cartel members arrested in SoCal drug bust operation
Early morning fire damages Madera home and closes busy roadway
Hurricane Michael strengthens to Cat 4, drenching Florida's Panhandle
Pismo Beach Pier to reopen ahead of schedule
More News