FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --California Highway Patrol Central Division has arrested two more people as accessories in the death of Clovis Unified vice principal Gavin Gladding.
CHP has arrested 18-year old girl Fernanda Jakeline Lopez, who was in the truck with Rogelio Alvarez Maravilla, as well as the friend who fixed the truck.
Jail booking records (and court documents) say Fernanda Jakeline Lopez is actually 18 years old, not 16, so she was booked into the Fresno County jail this morning.— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) October 10, 2018
#BREAKING: @CHPCentralDiv has arrested two more people for being accessories in the death of @clovisusd vice principal Gavin Gladding, including the 16-year-old girl who was in the truck with Rogelio Alvarez Maravilla. @ABC30— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) October 10, 2018
Also arrested: a friend who helped fix parts of the truck. pic.twitter.com/zGV4T5CMCO— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) October 10, 2018