Jail booking records (and court documents) say Fernanda Jakeline Lopez is actually 18 years old, not 16, so she was booked into the Fresno County jail this morning. — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) October 10, 2018

#BREAKING: @CHPCentralDiv has arrested two more people for being accessories in the death of @clovisusd vice principal Gavin Gladding, including the 16-year-old girl who was in the truck with Rogelio Alvarez Maravilla. @ABC30 — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) October 10, 2018

Also arrested: a friend who helped fix parts of the truck. pic.twitter.com/zGV4T5CMCO — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) October 10, 2018

California Highway Patrol Central Division has arrested two more people as accessories in the death of Clovis Unified vice principal Gavin Gladding.CHP has arrested 18-year old girl Fernanda Jakeline Lopez, who was in the truck with Rogelio Alvarez Maravilla, as well as the friend who fixed the truck.