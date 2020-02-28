Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Is it legal to drive without shoes?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer sent in the following question: is it legal to drive without shoes?

"The answer to the question very simply and quickly: it is not illegal to drive barefoot," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.

"However, let's talk about that for just a second. Is it recommended to drive barefoot? Maybe, maybe not."

Pennings said it depends on the scenario. For example, high heels can give a false impression of pressure on the pedal; therefore, he says it may be safer to take them off.

"If you have a case of high heels or sandals or flip flops, something like that, that probably would be best to take them off. Is it safe to drive with wet feet? Probably not," he said.

"I know people who are professionals, and their attire at work requires them to dress a certain way. They will, in their vehicle, have a spare set of shoes specifically for driving."

"So I guess it's a case by case basis," Pennings said. "But there is not a vehicle code section in California that prohibits you from driving barefoot."

For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.

If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.

(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnochpknow the roadcalifornia highway patrolroad safetydrivingtraffic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KNOW THE ROAD
Know the Road: If a light turns red while I'm in the intersection, will I get a ticket?
Know the Road: Do I pull over for emergency vehicles on a divided roadway?
Know the Road: How long do I have to stop at a stop sign?
Know the Road: Am I allowed to wear a protective mask while driving?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News