Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Which lanes can vehicles with trailers drive in?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer sent in the following question: Are big rig trucks allowed to drive in the middle lane of a three-lane highway for reasons other than passing?

Big rig trucks fall into the category of "combination vehicles," which also includes a car towing a trailer a pickup truck with a camper.

"Their speed limit is a maximum of 55 miles per hour," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "And because of that, they're restricted to the right-hand lanes of the freeway."

"Now, if there's a two-lane freeway, meaning two lanes in the same direction, they shall stay in the number two lane unless they're passing or overtaking another vehicle," he said. "If there's three lanes, then they have to stay in the number three lane, which is the slow lane.

"They're able to go into the number two lane only to pass a slower moving vehicle, and then they have to return to the number three lane," Pennings said.

"But in no situation shall they ever be in the number one lane. If an officer sees a vehicle that is in combination with the trailer and they are out of lane, that is a citable offense and is a moving violation."

If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.

(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnochpknow the roadcalifornia highway patroldrivingtraffic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KNOW THE ROAD
Know the Road: If a light turns red while I'm in the intersection, will I get a ticket?
Know the Road: Do I pull over for emergency vehicles on a divided roadway?
Know the Road: How long do I have to stop at a stop sign?
Know the Road: Am I allowed to wear a protective mask while driving?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News