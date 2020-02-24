Know the Road with the CHP: Which lanes can vehicles with trailers drive in?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer sent in the following question: Are big rig trucks allowed to drive in the middle lane of a three-lane highway for reasons other than passing?Big rig trucks fall into the category of "combination vehicles," which also includes a car towing a trailer a pickup truck with a camper."Their speed limit is a maximum of 55 miles per hour," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "And because of that, they're restricted to the right-hand lanes of the freeway.""Now, if there's a two-lane freeway, meaning two lanes in the same direction, they shall stay in the number two lane unless they're passing or overtaking another vehicle," he said. "If there's three lanes, then they have to stay in the number three lane, which is the slow lane."They're able to go into the number two lane only to pass a slower moving vehicle, and then they have to return to the number three lane," Pennings said."But in no situation shall they ever be in the number one lane. If an officer sees a vehicle that is in combination with the trailer and they are out of lane, that is a citable offense and is a moving violation."If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.