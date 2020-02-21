Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Are yellow speed limit signs enforceable?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer sent in the following question: are speed limits posted on yellow signs enforceable?

"It's merely an advisory sign. It's a suggested speed that the engineers have established that would allow you to safely traverse through that area of the roadway," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.

"People could say, well, my car could take this turn much faster than 20 miles per hour without me losing control. It's not a matter of you doing 60 miles an hour through that turn, it's a matter of you being able to see through the turn, so you can proceed and predict what's about to happen in front of you," he said.

The speed limit itself is not enforceable, but traveling through turns at a higher speed limit makes it difficult to impossible to react to anything unforeseen, Pennings said.

"Are you traveling at the speed of the distance where you can perceive and react to anything that presents itself in front of you?" Pennings asked. "It's important to abide by those suggested speeds so you can safely see through the turn you're about to travel through."

If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.

(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnochpknow the roadcalifornia highway patrolroad safetydrivingtraffic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KNOW THE ROAD
Know the Road: If a light turns red while I'm in the intersection, will I get a ticket?
Know the Road: Do I pull over for emergency vehicles on a divided roadway?
Know the Road: How long do I have to stop at a stop sign?
Know the Road: Am I allowed to wear a protective mask while driving?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News