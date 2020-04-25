CHP Visalia sees 378% increase in citations for speeding over 100 mph

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol Officer David Urena has been swamped with paperwork.To be more specific, he's writing a lot of speeding citations.The drivers seem to be pushing their own limits, with many clocking in at 90 miles per hour and a few over 120.Between March 19th, when California's stay-at-home order took effect, to April 19th, the CHP has reported an 87% increase in citations for driving over 100 MPH compared to the same time period last year.Between March 1st and April 23rd, the CHP Visalia area has seen a whopping 378% increase for that violation compared to the same time period last year."Just an astronomical number, kind of blew my socks off when I saw that," CHP Officer Steve Beal said.Lighter traffic on normally busy California roads has been an odd side effect of the current pandemic. Beal thinks that's given some the idea they have a license to speed."We had a patrol officer last week or the week prior working between Dinuba and Orosi County road out there," Beal said. "He wrote several tickets for people traveling in excess of 100."It's happening in other parts of the Valley too.On Thursday night, Fresno CHP officers arrested three people for racing at speeds over 100 mph on Highway 99 near Fowler.Recently, Porterville CHP pulled over a Lexus going 104 on a county road."Remember, we will continue to conduct zero tolerance for drivers with no regard for public safety," the agency wrote on Facebook."Our goal is to create a safer environment for the community we serve, and part of that is enforcing speed," Beal said.