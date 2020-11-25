car chase

Driver crashes into car, fence while escaping CHP officers in east central Fresno

Officials believe the driver was intoxicated and arrested him on several charges.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after he led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase through east central Fresno on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say an officer spotted the man driving erratically near Olive and Fine Avenues just before 9:30 am.

When the officer tried to pull him over, the man sped off, and a pursuit began.

The CHP followed him through Fresno streets for about 20 minutes. They say he hit a Toyota carrying an elderly couple and then continued on driving.

The driver eventually crashed into a chain-link fence after trying to make a turn at an intersection. Investigators say he got out of the car and tried to run away from the officers.

CHP officers had to use a taser to stop him. Officials believe he was intoxicated and arrested him on several charges. He was not injured.

The CHP said the couple in the Toyota were not seriously injured and just had some pain from the collision.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno east centralcrimepolice chasecar chasecrash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CHASE
Driver rams deputy's car during high-speed chase through Fresno
Burglary suspects crash car into garage during Clovis police chase
Driver leads deputies on high-speed chase through Fresno Co.
Driver leads Fresno police on high-speed chase on Hwy 99
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News