Driver crashes into car, fence while escaping CHP officers in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after he led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase through east central Fresno on Wednesday morning.Authorities say an officer spotted the man driving erratically near Olive and Fine Avenues just before 9:30 am.When the officer tried to pull him over, the man sped off, and a pursuit began.The CHP followed him through Fresno streets for about 20 minutes. They say he hit a Toyota carrying an elderly couple and then continued on driving.The driver eventually crashed into a chain-link fence after trying to make a turn at an intersection. Investigators say he got out of the car and tried to run away from the officers.CHP officers had to use a taser to stop him. Officials believe he was intoxicated and arrested him on several charges. He was not injured.The CHP said the couple in the Toyota were not seriously injured and just had some pain from the collision.