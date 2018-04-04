DISTRACTED DRIVING

CHP crackdown on distracted drivers

EMBED </>More Videos

Studies show that texting on your phone is the most hazardous form of distracted driving. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and the California Highway Patrol is joining law enforcement agencies throughout the state to crack down on violators.

During a ride-a-long, several drivers were pulled over for being on their phones or driving too fast.
RELATED: Driver distracted by phone crashes into a fence near Snelling

We saw one driver, using an iPad while at the wheel. He was let off with a warning.

But others, like a tow truck driver who was holding his phone while driving, left with a ticket.

Studies show that texting on your phone is the most hazardous form of distracted driving.

The CHP says that nearly 4,000 teens die each year in car crashes.

"New teen drivers are also saturated with technology that distracts them from focusing on safe driving," said Cpt. Eric Walker, the commander of the CHP in Fresno.

Nearly a decade ago California outlawed using phones while driving, and there has been a drop in distracted driving crashes.

But Officer Tony Chavez says phones aren't the only distraction.

"People reading newspapers? Yes, while on the road, in the fast lane going the speed limit. They put their hands on the wheel and they are looking down. It's crazy."

"Females, for the most part, are getting ready for work putting on their mascara or their eyeliner, so they are always with the visor down."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
distracted drivingcalifornia highway patrolFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Crackdown on distracted driving as California marks 10 years since hands-free driving became law
Driver distracted by phone crashes into a fence near Snelling
10 years after "hands-free" become law, distracted driving remains serious safety challenge
Big rig driver hits three cars while reaching for cell phone, Dinuba police say
More distracted driving
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News