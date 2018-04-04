CHP crackdown on distracted drivers

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and the California Highway Patrol is joining law enforcement agencies throughout the state to crack down on violators.During a ride-a-long, several drivers were pulled over for being on their phones or driving too fast.We saw one driver, using an iPad while at the wheel. He was let off with a warning.But others, like a tow truck driver who was holding his phone while driving, left with a ticket.Studies show that texting on your phone is the most hazardous form of distracted driving.The CHP says that nearly 4,000 teens die each year in car crashes."New teen drivers are also saturated with technology that distracts them from focusing on safe driving," said Cpt. Eric Walker, the commander of the CHP in Fresno.Nearly a decade ago California outlawed using phones while driving, and there has been a drop in distracted driving crashes.But Officer Tony Chavez says phones aren't the only distraction."People reading newspapers? Yes, while on the road, in the fast lane going the speed limit. They put their hands on the wheel and they are looking down. It's crazy.""Females, for the most part, are getting ready for work putting on their mascara or their eyeliner, so they are always with the visor down."