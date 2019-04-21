street racing

CHP cracks down on street racing during holiday weekend

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's Easter weekend, but for local law enforcement, that just means it's going to be busy.

Officer Marzullo has worked for the California Highway Patrol for ten years. He just returned to Fresno but had worked in South Los Angeles prior, where he saw a lot of what CHP was looking for Saturday night.

"We're focusing on the possibility of different speed contests, sideshow events, things of that nature going on in our community," he said.

It's something the department sees year to year on Easter weekend. They were out with a helicopter, extra units, and no tolerance after getting the word about possible races and sideshows in town.

Footage in Oakland shows what the department is trying to prevent from happening in Fresno, and they believe people are coming from north and south of the Valley to meet here.

"It's known to be predominant in the Bay Area and SoCal, Fresno tends to be a spot that's in the middle and less known." he said.

Officer Marzullo patroled the area around Shaw, not to crack down on car clubs themselves, but to make sure everyone knows the police won't tolerate racing, burnouts, or anything else that could come with the clubs, checking for illegal modifications on any cars that were pulled over for other offenses.

"Being in a car club isn't an illegal activity, but those that go above that boundary, our presence helps deter them from partaking in their activities," he said.

The busy weekend isn't over the operation is set to continue into Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countychpstreet racingcalifornia highway patrolfresnoeaster
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STREET RACING
Mom and son survive crash with suspected speed racer
2 childhood friends fight for their lives after hit-run
Bay Bridge sideshow ends with one driver arrested, CHP says
Valley law enforcement changes tactics in street racer crackdown
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News