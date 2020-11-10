30-year-old woman loses control of car after hitting fox, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning rollover crash just west of Fresno.

It happened before 4 am at Highway 180 and Brawley.

Investigators say a 30-year-old woman lost control of her car and rolled it down the embankment off the side of the road.

Officers say the driver swerved after hitting a fox, and that's when she veered off the road.

Authorities say the driver was walking around after the crash but went to the hospital as a precaution.

The CHP says the driver is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.
