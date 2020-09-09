Creek Fire

Creek Fire: CHP, Caltrans save highway sign dedicated to fallen deputy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans made sure that a sign dedicated to a fallen deputy was saved from the raging Creek Fire.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office posted a "thank you" post on Facebook to commend CHP Fresno Officer Justin Jones and Caltrans workers for saving the sign dedicated to fallen FCSO Deputy Joel Wahlenmaier.

The sign, which sits along westbound Highway 168 near Woodland Road in Shaver Lake, was erected in 2011 after Deputy Wahlenmaier was shot and killed during a standoff in Minkler in 2010.

Reedley police officer Javier Bejar was also killed in the shooting.

It's unclear where the sign will be housed until the Creek Fire is extinguished.

