Driver injured after crashing through fence in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a crash in Fresno county that sent a woman to the hospital on Thursday morning.
Officers were called out to Highway 99 at American Avenue, southeast of Fresno, shortly before 5:30 am.
The CHP said the driver veered off the highway and crashed through a chain-link fence before coming to a rest against another.
The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash. Officers were still out at the scene later Thursday morning, working to determine what led up to the collision.
