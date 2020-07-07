1 injured after car crashes into semi-truck in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a head-on crash in Fresno County on Tuesday morning.
Officers say a car crashed into a semi-truck on Jensen Avenue just east of Dickensen Avenue shortly before 6 a.m.
CHP officials say the driver of the car suffered major injuries and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
