CHP investigating a hit and run crash that killed 56-year-old Visalia man

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run crash in Tulare County that killed 56-year-old Visalia man (KFSN)

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run crash that killed 56-year-old Visalia man. The crash happened at about 8:30 Tuesday night west of Tulare on State Route 137, near Road 56.

The CHP says a driver headed west struck and killed a man who was in the roadway, and that driver took off.

"(We have) no reports, no witnesses right now," said CHP Officer Steve Beal. "We're reaching out to people in the area who may have seen things, but at this point, we don't have any leads."

Prior to the crash, Beal says the victim, who has been identified as Victor Ruiz of Visalia, had just crashed his own truck in the area.

It's unknown if Ruiz was injured at all in that accident, but Beal says he then got out of his truck and attempted to cross the road. That's when he was hit and killed.

The CHP says other vehicles may have also hit Ruiz in the road.

"So we're still trying to get all the details on that (first) collision and hopefully that gives us some information of why he was out there in the first place," Beal said.

Investigators don't have a vehicle or suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call CHP Visalia at (559) 734-6767.
