CHP investigating deadly collision in Merced

The collision happened just before 5:30 p.m., when the driver of a pickup truck tried to pass a big rig on Highway 59, near Canton Road.The 30-year-old driver then collided head-on with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.He was pronounced dead at the scene.There were six people in the van he collided with, including an 84-year-old female who also died in the crash.Four children under the age of 12 and a 40-year-old female were all taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.