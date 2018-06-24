CHP investigating deadly collision in Merced

The driver of a pickup truck tried to pass a big rig on Highway 59, near Canton Road. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The collision happened just before 5:30 p.m., when the driver of a pickup truck tried to pass a big rig on Highway 59, near Canton Road.

The 30-year-old driver then collided head-on with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were six people in the van he collided with, including an 84-year-old female who also died in the crash.

Four children under the age of 12 and a 40-year-old female were all taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.
