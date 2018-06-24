CAR CRASH

CHP investigating deadly crash in Dinuba after driver loses control

The crash happened Sunday morning on Avenue 424 near Road 68. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The crash happened Sunday morning on Avenue 424 near Road 68. The driver of a Honda Accord traveled off the road and then rolled over into a canal.

The driver was pinned in the vehicle and died at the scene.
