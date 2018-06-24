Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
Hwy 168 to Hwy 180 connector reopens after motorcycle crash
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WATCH
LIVE
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Weather
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
CAR CRASH
CHP investigating deadly crash in Dinuba after driver loses control
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3648240" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
The crash happened Sunday morning on Avenue 424 near Road 68. (KFSN)
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
KFSN
Sunday, June 24, 2018
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The crash happened Sunday morning on Avenue 424 near Road 68. The driver of a Honda Accord traveled off the road and then rolled over into a canal.
The driver was pinned in the vehicle and died at the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crash
dinuba
CHP
investigation
Dinuba
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR CRASH
Family, friends mourn Merced teen who died in tragic car crash
CHP investigates car collision in Parlier
CHP searching for hit-and-run crash suspect near Visalia
Alleged DUI driver crashed into car killing woman in Tulare County
Vehicle in Fresno County canal after a collision involving multiple vehicles
More car crash
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News