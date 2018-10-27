CHP investigating deadly crash that shut down part of Highway 41

CHP officers are investigating a deadly crash that shut down a part of Highway 41 early Saturday morning.Authorities say a man in his twenties was killed when he was hit by an SUV while crossing the south lanes of the freeway near Ashlan Avenue.The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.Investigators do not know why the victim was on the highway, but officers think he may have been involved in a prior crash on the Ashlan on-ramp.They say a Saturn car hit a pole there and witnesses saw three people get out of the car and run away.Officers believe alcohol was involved in that crash.