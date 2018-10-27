FATAL CRASH

CHP investigating deadly crash that shut down part of Highway 41

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say a man in his twenties was killed when he was hit by an SUV while crossing the south lanes of the freeway near Ashlan Avenue.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
CHP officers are investigating a deadly crash that shut down a part of Highway 41 early Saturday morning.

Authorities say a man in his twenties was killed when he was hit by an SUV while crossing the south lanes of the freeway near Ashlan Avenue.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Investigators do not know why the victim was on the highway, but officers think he may have been involved in a prior crash on the Ashlan on-ramp.

They say a Saturn car hit a pole there and witnesses saw three people get out of the car and run away.

Officers believe alcohol was involved in that crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal crashcar crash
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FATAL CRASH
35 people killed on Fresno streets this year, 22 of them pedestrians
"No contest" plea could be strategic in hit and run killing Clovis Unified vice principal
CHP releases video of driver crashing into fighter jet
Hanford man sentenced to 10 years in prison for devastating Christmas Day crash
More fatal crash
Top Stories
Tulare Sheriff deputies searching for man believed to be kidnapped from gas station
AMBER ALERT: 4-year-old girl abducted in Vancouver, mother could be heading to Mexico
Emergency road repairs continue in Atwater
Man hospitalized after being hit by SUV in Southeast Fresno
Macy's at Fashion Fair Mall closed following equipment malfunction
Organization founded by Fresno State students in 1970s marks special milestone
US citizen from IE held by immigration agents wins $55K settlement
Disabled man finds an 'Angel' after losing dog to cancer
Show More
Pittsburgh police report 'multiple casualties' in shooting at synagogue, 4 officers shot
Family of Botham Jean files suit against Dallas and ex-cop
Teen beaten and threatened with gun in Facebook video
How to help Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims
35 people killed on Fresno streets this year, 22 of them pedestrians
More News