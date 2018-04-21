CHP

CHP investigating fatal crash on I-5

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened at around three this afternoon in the Clear Lake area, at the exit onto State Route 198. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It happened at around 3 p.m. in the Clear Lake area, at the exit onto State Route 198.

CHP says a motorhome towing a Honda Odyssey failed to slow down at the exit and rolled down the embankment.


A woman passenger in the motorhome died during the crash.

The driver, 74-year-old Robert Littlejohn was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

Officers believe alcohol or drugs did not play a role in the accident.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
investigationcrashCHP
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHP
Man dies after being hit by pickup truck while crossing the road in Sanger
Motorcycle crash kills man in Firebaugh
CHP investigating deadly crash in Visalia
Teen arrested, suspected of hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Contra Costa Co. CHP shames driver caught cheating carpool system
More CHP
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News