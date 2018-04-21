CHP investigating fatal crash on I-5

CHP investigating what appears to be a single vehicle rollover where one man died. Happened on SR 201 in Tulare County. More on @ABC30 at 6. pic.twitter.com/bDZQAscaNX — Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) April 21, 2018

It happened at around 3 p.m. in the Clear Lake area, at the exit onto State Route 198.CHP says a motorhome towing a Honda Odyssey failed to slow down at the exit and rolled down the embankment.A woman passenger in the motorhome died during the crash.The driver, 74-year-old Robert Littlejohn was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.Officers believe alcohol or drugs did not play a role in the accident.