#BREAKING: CHP investigating hit and run near Normal and Valentine in Fresno. Briefly talked to neighbor who called 911. She says man was conscious after being hit. No update from officials on victim’s condition. More at 11 @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/bCeBVQU0df — Cory James (@CoryABC30) November 8, 2018

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit an run that sent a man to the hospital.Just before 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night Fresno police officers responded to a report of a person down in the street near Valentine and Normal.Officers say the victim was taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.A woman who lives near the scene, tells Action News she called 911 and when she saw the man he was conscious.