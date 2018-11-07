HIT AND RUN

CHP investigating hit and run that sent a man to the hospital

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit an run that sent a man to the hospital.



Just before 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night Fresno police officers responded to a report of a person down in the street near Valentine and Normal.

Officers say the victim was taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.

A woman who lives near the scene, tells Action News she called 911 and when she saw the man he was conscious.
This story is developing.
