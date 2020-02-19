Pedestrian hit, killed by driver in Merced County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle in Merced County Tuesday night.It happened at around 10:30 pm. just south of Merced on Highway 59 near Highway 152.Officers say a driver sped off the highway and struck the pedestrian, who died at the scene.The victim has not been identified.A power pole was also hit in the crash. PG&E crews were called to the scene to repair the pole.Officers are working to determine why the driver went off the highway.West and eastbound Highway 152, along with both lanes of Highway 59, were closed to traffic for several hours.