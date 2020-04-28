FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A milk tanker overturned in Kings County early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
It happened just after 3 a.m. on Grangeville Boulevard just west of Highway 41.
The CHP said 6,300 gallons of milk spilled into an almond orchard.
It's unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the truck.
The exits onto Grangeville Boulevard are closed as crews continue to clear the area.
Thousands of gallons of milk spill after truck overturns in Kings County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News