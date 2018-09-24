CHP looking for driver who hit man in West Central Fresno

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is looking for the driver who hit a man in his twenties in West Central Fresno.Officers found the man lying the road near Polk and Olive Avenues on Saturday, Sept. 22.CHP is still investigating the crash, but believe it may have happened in the overnight hours."When people get involved in situations like hit-and-runs they're scared they may not have a license, they may think they hit a rock, they may not know but if you think you hit something pull over check to see what it is," Vic Taylor of CHP said.Investigators have not been able to identify the victim as he had no identification on his person when they found his body.