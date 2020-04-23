fatal crash

25-year-old man killed in Merced County crash, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 25-year-old man was killed, and two other people were injured in a crash in Merced County on Wednesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials say a woman in an Acura was driving northbound on Highway 33 and tried to make a left turn in front of a Nissan traveling south, causing the Nissan to crash into the right side of the Acura.

The passenger inside the Acura died at the scene. His name has not been released.

CHP officers say the woman driving the Acura was transported to Los Banos Memorial for minor injuries. The man driving the Nissan refused medical aid.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
