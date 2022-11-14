Man walking in traffic lanes hit by car, hospitalized with major injuries

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers responded to the area of Shields and Milburn Ave. in Fresno County, just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators determined a man in his 40s was walking in the eastbound lanes of Shields Ave., west of Blythe Ave.

A driver in a Toyota Matrix struck the man.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and the driver remained on scene.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation and is not suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Officials say it's unknown if the pedestrian was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

All lanes are open in the area. The investigation is ongoing.

