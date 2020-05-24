road safety

CHP, Fresno Police increase patrols on roads during Memorial Day weekend

The CHP has seen more traffic over the last couple of weeks and an increase in speeding drivers.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether you're driving in Fresno or on the freeway, expect to see more law enforcement on the roads this Memorial Day weekend.

"We have all of our available officers out there on patrol, they are looking for these dangerous drivers that are putting others at risk," said Mike Salas with the Fresno California Highway Patrol.

Salas said they've seen more traffic over the last couple of weeks and an increase in speeding drivers.

The CHP is conducting a Maximum Enforcement Period, ending Monday night, to keep streets safe through the busy holiday weekend.

According to Salas, officers have already made double-digit DUI arrests in the first 24 hours.

"The last thing we want is somebody either injured or loses their life as a result of a bad decision of drinking and driving," he said.

Fresno Police are also ramping up their efforts.

Sergeant Mark Van Wyhe said they have increased DUI patrols during the day and at night.

"I think my biggest concern is going to be people going to house parties and barbecues and going up to the lake," he said.

Rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft have been impacted by the pandemic, but Van Wyhe said it is not an excuse to drive intoxicated.

"They're not thinking of the big picture of getting into a collision where they injure somebody and they end up going to prison," he said.

Those wanting to use ridesharing apps should expect extended wait times and new procedures.

Uber is requiring all drivers and riders wear masks. In addition, all windows must be down during the entirety of the trip.

Van Wyhe said people need to think about how they'll get home in advance.

"We need to get back into the old days where we were planning our way home, we are thinking about how we are going to get home before we go out."

DUI drivers could face $15,000 in fines and even jail time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnochpcalifornia highway patrolfresno police departmentroad safetyspeedingmemorial day
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD SAFETY
Know the Road: If an emergency vehicle is behind me at a red light, do I run the light?
Know the Road: Is it illegal to eat while I drive?
Know the Road: How loud can my music be before it's illegal?
Know the Road: If a light turns red while I'm in the intersection, will I get a ticket?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central California coronavirus cases
10-year-old California girl scares off intruder
Pismo Beach sees big crowds during Memorial Day Weekend
Body found in central Fresno canal
Retired Hanford police officer arrested, charged with sexual assault
WWII ship saved from fire at San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf
Woman hit and killed by train in central Fresno
Show More
Online applications for free food for California kids are now open
Fresno restaurants reopen with new COVID-19 measures
How Valley residents celebrated their first night out in months
Runaway suspect leads to police chase in South Valley, man arrested
Man crashes into power pole in Tulare Co., officers say alcohol involved
More TOP STORIES News