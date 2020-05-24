CHP, Fresno Police increase patrols on roads during Memorial Day weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether you're driving in Fresno or on the freeway, expect to see more law enforcement on the roads this Memorial Day weekend."We have all of our available officers out there on patrol, they are looking for these dangerous drivers that are putting others at risk," said Mike Salas with the Fresno California Highway Patrol.Salas said they've seen more traffic over the last couple of weeks and an increase in speeding drivers.The CHP is conducting a Maximum Enforcement Period, ending Monday night, to keep streets safe through the busy holiday weekend.According to Salas, officers have already made double-digit DUI arrests in the first 24 hours."The last thing we want is somebody either injured or loses their life as a result of a bad decision of drinking and driving," he said.Fresno Police are also ramping up their efforts.Sergeant Mark Van Wyhe said they have increased DUI patrols during the day and at night."I think my biggest concern is going to be people going to house parties and barbecues and going up to the lake," he said.Rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft have been impacted by the pandemic, but Van Wyhe said it is not an excuse to drive intoxicated."They're not thinking of the big picture of getting into a collision where they injure somebody and they end up going to prison," he said.Those wanting to use ridesharing apps should expect extended wait times and new procedures.Uber is requiring all drivers and riders wear masks. In addition, all windows must be down during the entirety of the trip.Van Wyhe said people need to think about how they'll get home in advance."We need to get back into the old days where we were planning our way home, we are thinking about how we are going to get home before we go out."DUI drivers could face $15,000 in fines and even jail time.