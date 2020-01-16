25-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle in Merced, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating after a 25-year-old woman was struck and killed by a driver in north Merced.

Officials say it happened on Ashby Road and Fern Street at around 4:30 a.m.

The driver said he was traveling at about 35 miles per hour and did not see the woman standing in the roadway.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are working to determine why she was in the road.



CHP had the street blocked off as officers investigated. The road has since reopened.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merced countypedestrian struckpedestrian killed
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News