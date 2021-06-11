CHP officer involved in Fresno County crash released from hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A California Highway Patrol officer injured in a motorcycle crash in Fresno County last month is finally back home after being in the hospital for weeks.Officer Jason Barton was released from Community Regional Medical Center on Friday.He was cheered by fellow law enforcement officers and loved ones.On May 5, Barton was involved in an early-morning crash at Ashlan and McCall, just east of Clovis.A tractor with a spray rig was near the shoulder of the road when Officer Barton hit it from behind.Authorities say he was on duty and was going to an area office at the time of the crash.He was taken to the hospital for surgery and is still recovering.The tractor operator was not injured and cooperated with the investigation.