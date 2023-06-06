CHP officer involved in crash with suspected DUI driver in central Fresno

A CHP officer was taken to the hospital after being hit by a suspected DUI driver in central Fresno.

The crash happened around 7 pm Monday at the intersection of McKinley Avenue and Fresno Street.

Police say they were following a stolen vehicle and the CHP officer was assisting in that investigation.

As the CHP officer went through the intersection, a driver hit the back of the patrol car, causing it to spin and crash into the street pole.

Fresno officers discovered the driver involved had a suspended license and was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police explained why the driver was not arrested.

"If the individual is cooperative that there isn't a combative nature, there's no other criminal charges," says Fresno Police Lt. Zeb Price. "If it's safe and they do have family present to take responsibility of that individual, then we will cite and release to family."

The CHP officer was taken to Community Regional Medical Center to be checked after saying he had some pain after the crash.

The driver involved was not hurt.

There is no word on the outcome of the original stolen vehicle investigation.