CHP officer struck by vehicle in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. -- A CHP officer was struck by a vehicle on the 10 Freeway in San Bernardino, leading to the shutdown of all lanes in the westbound direction for about an hour.
The motorcycle officer was involved in a traffic break around 4:40 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle.
The officer was transported to Loma Linda Medical Center. It did not immediately appear the injuries were life-threatening.
A Sigalert was issued and all traffic was stopped in the westbound direction of the 10 Freeway at Tippecanoe Avenue.
By shortly after 6 p.m. two lanes were reopened on the westbound side. Traffic on the eastbound side was moving slowly past the scene of the accident.
