CHP: Pedestrian hit and killed by car near Lost Hills

Highway Patrol officers are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Fresno County.It happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 33 near Lost Hills, that's north of Avenal.According to the CHP, the pedestrian was walking in the middle of the roadway when he was hit.The driver that hit the pedestrian stopped and called authorities.Officers say the driver is cooperating with the investigation and don't believe alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.