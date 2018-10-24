POLICE CHASE

CHP releases video of driver crashing into F-18 fighter jet at Naval Air Station Lemoore

EMBED </>More Videos

The car drove around the base aimlessly for nearly 20 minutes before it crashed into the jet's horizontal stabilizer.

The California Highway Patrol has released a video that shows the moment a car crashed into a parked F-18 fighter jet at Naval Air Station Lemoore, killing two people.

The incident happened in March 2016.

The CHP had been pursuing the car when it somehow crossed an entry control point at the base.

The car drove around the base aimlessly for nearly 20 minutes before it crashed into the jet's horizontal stabilizer.

The passenger died instantly, and the driver died later at a hospital.

After the crash, Navy documents pointed to a "failure of timely communications" between CHP and base dispatchers.

Responding to the new video, a spokesman for Naval Air Station Lemoore said it does not show the "intensity" and "urgency" of their response.

And adds "NAS Lemoore is committed to safeguarding its national assets in the form of our strike/fighter jets and most importantly - its people."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasenavyfatal crashLemoore
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLICE CHASE
Police chase runaway cows in Georgia
Mosquitoes force suspect to surrender in Wisconsin
Woman arrested after allegedly driving 100 mph with baby in car
High-speed chase across Fresno in SUV stolen from dealership
More police chase
Top Stories
ACLU files discrimination lawsuit against Visalia Unified
New details in case involving man accused of sexually assaulting his foster children
"No contest" plea could be strategic in hit and run killing Clovis Unified vice principal
Dos Palos man accused of hitting a man with car, released from jail
International and national leaders visit the Valley during Americas Competitiveness Exchange program
Dozens more breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Hanford man sentenced to 10 years in prison for devastating Christmas Day crash
South Valley students learn life-saving techniques through 'Stop the Bleed Program'
Show More
Campaign flyers flooding mailboxes as election looms
Allergies, asthma or acid reflux?
Disturbing statistics for children living in the Central Valley
2 girls accused of plan to kill classmates and drink blood
'Please adopt me': Dog has been waiting for forever home for 4 years
More News