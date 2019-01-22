CHP rescues two hikers stranded on edge of cliff in Yosemite

The California Highway Patrol has released video of the daring rescue of two climbers in Yosemite.It shows one of its helicopter crews rescuing two British hikers who were stranded on the edge of the massive granite cliff, North Dome, overlooking Yosemite Valley.This rescue took place January 16 as a major snowstorm was nearing.The hikers told authorities they lost the trail while trying to hike down into Yosemite Valley and became trapped in a crevasse.Park officials attempted to reach them that night but couldn't because of weather conditions.CHP helicopter crew members found the men and transported them to safety.They were not hurt.