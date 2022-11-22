How you can help Valley seniors this Holiday season

The California Highway Patrol in Oakhurst is collecting items to bring to people living at long-term care facilities in the area.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You have an opportunity to be "Santa" to a Senior this Christmas.

That includes socks, games, decks of cards, scarves, gift bags and of course, wrapping paper.

Drop off your donations at the CHP offices in Oakhurst and Mariposa.

You can also bring them to Tractor Supply, Starbucks, Grocery Outlet and Ace Hardware.

They are gathering items until December 14 and plan to make their deliveries on the 21st.

