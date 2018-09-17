CHP searching for hit-and-run crash suspect near Visalia

Nathaly Juarez
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The California Highway Patrol needs the help of the community to locate a hit-and-run crash suspect in Tonyville.

On September 15 at around 7:48 p.m. the suspect was driving a 2006 Honda Sedan heading northbound on Road 216 after making a stop at Mohamed Orange Belt Grocery Store and Gas.

A short distance later, the car was involved in a traffic collision that caused major injuries to a Visalia woman.

After the collision, the driver and his passenger fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the driver and/or the passenger, please contact the Visalia Area CHP Office at (559) 734-6767.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runcar crashvisaliaVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News