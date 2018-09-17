CHP searching for hit-and-run crash suspect near Visalia

The California Highway Patrol needs the help of the community to locate a hit-and-run crash suspect in Tonyville.On September 15 at around 7:48 p.m. the suspect was driving a 2006 Honda Sedan heading northbound on Road 216 after making a stop at Mohamed Orange Belt Grocery Store and Gas.A short distance later, the car was involved in a traffic collision that caused major injuries to a Visalia woman.After the collision, the driver and his passenger fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the driver and/or the passenger, please contact the Visalia Area CHP Office at (559) 734-6767.