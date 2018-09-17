CHP searching for hit-and-run crash suspect near Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The California Highway Patrol needs the help of the community to locate a hit-and-run crash suspect in Tonyville.
On September 15 at around 7:48 p.m. the suspect was driving a 2006 Honda Sedan heading northbound on Road 216 after making a stop at Mohamed Orange Belt Grocery Store and Gas.
A short distance later, the car was involved in a traffic collision that caused major injuries to a Visalia woman.
After the collision, the driver and his passenger fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the driver and/or the passenger, please contact the Visalia Area CHP Office at (559) 734-6767.