CHP shares warning of 'disabled motorist' scamming drivers for money

The California Highway Patrol in Fresno is warning drivers of a man posing as a "disabled motorist" in order to scam people for money.CHP Dispatch have received several reports across Fresno, Tulare and Kings Counties that say a man wearing a gold chain has attempted to gain money from passerby motorists by claiming to sell jewelry or needing money in order to get home or feed his family.Victims reported if they didn't stop the man jumps in front of their vehicle or chases them. The suspect was last seen in Kings County on Saturday, and has been described as a Middle Eastern man driving a black full sized SUV with several small children inside.Law enforcement say if you see these people or this vehicle to call 9-1-1 immediately.