SCAM

CHP shares warning of suspicious people scamming drivers for money

EMBED </>More Videos

CHP shares warning of suspicious people scamming drivers for money

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
CHP investigators are on the lookout for scammers preying on good Samaritans.

The California Highway Patrol says its been inundated with calls of crooks trying to take advantage of people's instinct to stop and help broken down motorists

Once the driver stops, the suspects demand money and in at least one occasion chased the driver when they told him no

"Unfortunately there are people trying to take advantage of others and this is just another scam above that," said CHP officer, Axel Reyes.

Authorities say the scammers pose as disabled motorists in order to get money from people passing by.

According to reports these crooks will do whatever they can to get drivers to stop, even jump in front of approaching cars if they have to. In all instances the suspect is described the same way along with a black full sized SUV

"A middle-eastern male mid 20-30s and in one stance he had some kids in the vehicle. And its not just in Fresno it was up and down the Central Valley," Reyes said.

These incidents have mainly been reported in rural areas along country roads throughout the Central Valley.

CHP encourages you to dial 911 if you come across anything suspicious

"If you're by yourself out in the middle of nowhere or late at night call 911. We work 24/7 if we can't be there we call allied agencies to help out," said Reyes.

Officials want to catch these scammers before they strike again.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scamwarningcalifornia highway patroldriverFresno CountyTulare CountyKings County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCAM
CHP shares warning of 'disabled motorist' scamming drivers for money
Gift card scams becoming more common
SCAM ALERT: Someone is posing as Merced Co. Sheriff's Office to steal money
Criminals can hijack your cellphone with illegal 'porting' technique
More scam
Top Stories
8-year-old accidentally shot with rifle in Madera County
How to make sure your pets have a warm, happy New Year's Eve
Drunk driving crashes kill two, including mother of 5
New Year's Eve celebrations across the world
Triple-A offers 'Tipsy Tow' service to get drivers home safe on New Year's Eve
Merced police searching for car involved in fatal hit and run
U.S Coast Guard employees receive emergency check amid continuing shutdown
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Show More
Law enforcement agencies prepare for release of officer records under new law
Fresno business sees success after High-Speed Rail forces them to relocate
Immigration hold placed on man accused of killing Newman Police Corporal
Federal workers suing Trump administration over government shutdown
US stocks suffer worst year since 2008 financial crisis
More News