CHP: Suspected drunk driver caused 4-vehicle crash that injured 10 in Fresno County

Firefighters say eight people were transported to local hospitals, but their conditions are unknown at this time. (Frenso County Fire)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple people were injured after a suspected drunk driver caused a crash involving four vehicles, including a big rig, in Fresno County.

Authorities responded to the area of Manning Avenue and Zediker east of Parlier just after 9 p.m.

California Highway Patrol officers say a 30-year-old man, driving 80 to 90 miles per hour, rear-ended an Audi SUV, causing it to go into the opposite lane.

California Highway Patrol officers say the 30-year-old man was driving 80 to 90 miles per hour when he rear-ended an Audi SUV, sending it into the opposite lane, causing another crash.

Firefighters say, ten people, including four children, were transported to local hospitals, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

The driver was transported to the hospital for injuries. He is facing felony DUI charges and did not have a license.

The roadways have been reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

