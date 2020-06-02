CHP

Valley CHP officers assisting around California with recent protests

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley CHP officers are part of the huge response to protect both protesters and the public across the state.

One of the tensest areas is in Sacramento, where many officers are protecting the state Capitol building.

"Our officers are trained to handle these types of situations," says Sgt. Brian Jennings. "We respond accordingly. Our policies and procedures have not changed."

CHP officers who are on-duty for protests are working 12-hour shifts with no days off.

At any one time, hundreds of officers could be stationed at an urgent location, but officials say the CHP's "use of force" policy, if needed in a situation, remains the same.

CHP Central Division leaders say the current officer deployments across the state are not jeopardizing the service for the Central Valley.
