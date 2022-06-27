Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Chris Haynes looks at FS free agent signings heading to Miami

By
Chris Haynes looks at FS free agent signings heading to Miami

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Orlando Robinson and Bryson Williams both went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft but both signed free deals with the Miami Heat.

Senior NBA insider for TNT (and Valley native) Chris Haynes looks at the road ahead for the former Bulldogs.

Catch up on all the week's Fresno State sports news on "Bulldog Breakdown" every Sunday at 6:30 pm on ABC30.
