Society

Bay Area city official resigns after throwing cat during Zoom meeting

VALLEJO, Calif. -- A Vallejo city official who was seen tossing a cat, and drinking during an online planning commission meeting has resigned, the Vallejo Times-Herald reports.

In a Zoom meeting held on Monday, Planning Commissioner Chris Platzer was seen on the lower left-hand corner of the screen saying, "first I would like to introduce my cat," with the feline making a short appearance before being tossed abruptly to the side.

VIDEO: Planning Commissioner Chris Platzer seen tossing cat off-screen during Zoom meeting
EMBED More News Videos

Vallejo Planning Commissioner Chris Platzer was seen tossing his cat during an online Zoom meeting.



In an email, Platzer told the Vallejo Times-Herald on Saturday that he was stepping down immediately and apologized for his actions.

"I did not conduct myself in the Zoom meeting in a manner befitting of a planning commissioner and apologize for any harm I may have inflicted," Platzer wrote to the Times-Herald. "I serve at the pleasure of the council and no longer have that trust and backing. I extend my gratitude to those who have supported me during my tenure. I have always felt that serving Vallejo in a voluntary position is honorable because Vallejo is worth serving. We are all living in uncertain times and I certainly, like many of you, am adjusting to a new normalcy."

The Times-Herald also reports the commissioner was drinking beer and was also heard making derogatory remarks after the meeting was over.

The city council was planning to take up a resolution to remove Platzer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyviral videocatscaught on video
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in crash in northeast Fresno
Clerk shoots armed suspect trying to rob liquor store in Lindsay
Central California coronavirus cases
Pet grooming salons in Clovis can now open from Monday
Authorities searching for arsonist after Fresno building burns
IRS offering incentive pay to employees who return to work
Thief rips mailbox from ground in west central Fresno neighborhood
Show More
El Paso shooting victim dies months after attack
CHP citing people for parking illegally near Fresno County lakes
Hanford Police, Kings County Sheriff's Office track down suspect with multiple charges
Man stabbed multiple times near his central Fresno home, expected to survive
Fresno family makes thousands of masks, gifts them to community
More TOP STORIES News