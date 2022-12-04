Fig Garden Village gets in the holiday spirit with Christmas Carolers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some Christmas Carolers were spotted out in Northwest Fresno.

The group is called "Voiced United Chorus."

They were singing at Fig Garden village today.

Carolers say it's important to share the joy this holiday season.

"We sang thru the pandemic through zoom, which is not the easiest thing, so we are so joyful to be out in public singing again," caroler Aileen Gray said.

"Connecting with everyone, it's just so great to see everyone out in spirit of the season..we love bringing joy that's our main job as singers," caroler Clari Cone said.

The group was traveling around Fresno singing until one in the afternoon.

Their next event is Tuesday at the 'Good Shepherd Lutheran Jacobson Hall'.

The group will perform at 6:30 p.m.