Valley churches prepare for Christmas services

Christmas is not just about Santa Claus and gifts under the tree, but for some, it is a time of spiritual reflection.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Christmas in America is filled with tradition.

Some celebrate with the outward displays of creative lights, gifts under festive trees, or even Santa and his sleigh.

Others have focused inwardly this season.

"For the Christian faith, it is the time that was announced that peace was coming to earth and that would be available to all men because of the birth of Christ," says Saint Rest Baptist Church Pastor DJ Criner.

Criner says Christmas, to him, is about finding hope, love and peace in Jesus Christ.

He says even if you feel isolated or lonely, leaning on your faith and church family helps.

The Well Community Church Lead Pastor Brad Bell says this most wonderful time of the year can be tough for some, whether you are grieving a loved one or just the holiday stresses, bringing focus back to his faith is what continues to give him hope.

"I think the reality is we are all looking to fill that hole in our souls," he said. "We don't know what it is and we are not quite sure how to fix it, but we turn to all of these things sort of in our world to try and satisfy. I think if we are honest, none of it satisfies, there's only one who can and that is Jesus."

Saint Rest will host Sunday Service on Christmas Day in person at 10 am at their location in Southwest Fresno.

Some churches have opted to not have worship services on Sunday, Christmas Day.

The Well Community Church hosted its Christmas celebration on Thursday and again Friday night leading up to Christmas.