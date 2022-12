Christmas Services in Central California

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23RD

THE WELL COMMUNITY CHURCH, CLOVIS CAMPUS

TIME: 6:30PM

LINK: https://thewellcommunity.org/christmas

INFORMATION: On December 23rd at 6:30pm, we will have an outdoor gathering with candlelight worship at the property that will be home to our future Clovis Campus. Bring your chairs and blankets. The North Campus (Maple/Nees) is closed December 22-31.

NORTHWEST CHURCH, FRESNO

TIME: 6:30PM

LINK: https://nwc.org/events_calendar/list/?tribe-bar-date=2022-12-23

INFORMATION: CHRISTMAS SERVICE AT THE LIVE & LOUD BUILDING.

NORTHPOINTE COMMUNITY CHURCH, MILBURN CAMPUS

TIME: 6PM

LINK: https://www.northpointe.org/christmas/

INFORMATION: JOIN US FOR A MEANINGFUL INSPIRATIONAL TIME OF WORSHIP AND CELEBRATION THIS CHRISTMAS.

NORTHPOINTE COMMUNITY CHURCH, FRESNO

TIME: 6PM (ONLINE)

LINK: https://www.northpointe.org/christmas/

INFORMATION: JOIN US FOR A MEANINGFUL INSPIRATIONAL TIME OF WORSHIP AND CELEBRATION THIS CHRISTMAS. SERVICE ALSO AVAILABLE ONLINE.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24TH

NORTHPOINTE COMMUNITY CHURCH, MILBURN CAMPUS

TIME: 4PM + 6PM

LINK: https://www.northpointe.org/christmas/

INFORMATION: JOIN US FOR A MEANINGFUL INSPIRATIONAL TIME OF WORSHIP AND CELEBRATION THIS CHRISTMAS. ALL SERVICES ARE THE SAME AND "FAMILY-INTENTIONAL."

CROSSCITY CHRISTIAN CHURCH, FRESNO

TIME: 12:30PM + 2PM + 3:30PM + 5PM

LINK: https://christmas.mycrosscity.com/events/

INFORMATION: The days building up to Christmas can be so hectic, that we often find ourselves forgetting to focus on the true meaning of Christmas. Join us Saturday afternoon for a moving service that will calm your spirit and center your heart and mind. Our 4 identical services will include a time of worship, an unforgettable message about the birth of Jesus, and end with a beautiful candle lighting ceremony. A fun and meaningful time for the entire family!

ST. ANTHONY OF PADUA, FRESNO

TIME: 4PM + 6:30PM + 9PM + MIDNIGHT (ENGLISH)

LINK: https://stanthonyfresno.org/

INFORMATION: CHRISTMAS VIGIL MASS

HARVEST FRESNO

TIME: 2:30PM

LINK: https://www.harvestfresno.org/events/#upcoming

INFORMATION: JOIN US FOR OUR CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE. AFTER SERVICE, WE WILL BE ENJOYING COOKIES AND COCOA IN THE FELLOWSHIP HALL.

PEOPLES CHURCH, FRESNO

TIME: 1PM + 3PM + 5PM

LINK: https://www.peopleschurch.org/christmas

INFORMATION: CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT GATHERING. HELPING PEOPLE SEE GOD AND PARTICIPATE IN HIS REDEMPTIVE STORY.

NORTHWEST CHURCH, FRESNO

TIME: 3PM + 5PM

LINK: https://nwc.org/events_calendar/list/?tribe-bar-date=2022-12-23

INFORMATION: CHRISTMAS SERVICE AT THE LIVE & LOUD BUILDING.

THE BIG RED CHURCH, FRESNO

TIME: 4PM + 9PM

LINK: https://bigredchurch.org/calendar/

INFORMATION: FAMILY CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE AND CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE.

HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC CHURCH, FRESNO

TIME: 4PM + 6:30PM + 9PM

LINK: https://www.holyspiritfresno.org/

INFORMATION: WE LOOK FORWARD TO SEEING YOU ON CHRISTMAS EVE OR CHRISTMAS DAY AS WE CELEBRATE THE NATIVITY OF THE LORD.

CROSSPOINTE CHURCH, SANGER

TIME: 5PM

LINK: https://crosspointechurch.net/

INFORMATION: CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE.

ST. MARY'S PARISH, SANGER

TIME: 5PM (ENGLISH) + 6:30PM (SPANISH) + 10PM (BILINGUAL)

LINK: https://bit.ly/3WCZicN

INFORMATION: CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES. FATHER JOHN, FATHER JAVIE, FATHER RENE, SEMINARIANS AND STAFF WISH A HOLY AND BLESSED CHRISTMAS TO EVERYONE.

ST. MARY'S PARISH, DEL REY

TIME: 5:30PM (SPANISH)

LINK: https://bit.ly/3WCZicN

INFORMATION: CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES. FATHER JOHN, FATHER JAVIE, FATHER RENE, SEMINARIANS AND STAFF WISH A HOLY AND BLESSED CHRISTMAS TO EVERYONE.

GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH, SANGER

TIME: 4PM

LINK: https://bit.ly/3FGCBO0

INFORMATION: JOIN US FOR A CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25TH

ST. ANTHONY OF PADUA, FRESNO

TIME: 8AM + 9:30AM + 11AM (ENGLISH) & 1PM (SPANISH)

LINK: https://stanthonyfresno.org/

INFORMATION: CHRISTMAS VIGIL MASS

NORTHPOINTE COMMUNITY CHURCH, MILBURN CAMPUS

TIME: 10AM

LINK: https://www.northpointe.org/christmas/

INFORMATION: JOIN US FOR A MEANINGFUL INSPIRATIONAL TIME OF WORSHIP AND CELEBRATION THIS CHRISTMAS. ALL SERVICES ARE THE SAME AND "FAMILY-INTENTIONAL."

NORTHPOINTE COMMUNITY CHURCH, MILBURN CAMPUS

TIME: 10AM (SPANISH SERVICE)

LINK: https://www.northpointe.org/christmas/

INFORMATION: JOIN US FOR A MEANINGFUL INSPIRATIONAL TIME OF WORSHIP AND CELEBRATION THIS CHRISTMAS AT THE MILBURN CAMPUS, STUDENT MINISTRIES BUILDING. ALL SERVICES ARE THE SAME AND "FAMILY-INTENTIONAL."

NORTHPOINTE COMMUNITY CHURCH, KERMAN CAMPUS

TIME: 11AM

LINK: https://www.northpointe.org/christmas/

INFORMATION: JOIN US FOR A MEANINGFUL INSPIRATIONAL TIME OF WORSHIP AND CELEBRATION THIS CHRISTMAS. ALL SERVICES ARE THE SAME AND "FAMILY-INTENTIONAL."

NORTHPOINTE COMMUNITY CHURCH, BULLARD CAMPUS

TIME: 10AM

LINK: https://www.northpointe.org/christmas/

INFORMATION: JOIN US FOR A MEANINGFUL INSPIRATIONAL TIME OF WORSHIP AND CELEBRATION THIS CHRISTMAS.

GRACE BIBLE CHURCH, FRESNO

TIME: 10:30AM

LINK: https://www.gbc-fresno.com/events/christmas-day-service-12252016/

INFORMATION: WE WILL HAVE ON SERVICE ON CHRISTMAS DAY. PLEASE COME JOIN US FOR SNACKS AT 10AM. NO EVENING SERVICE.

PEOPLES CHURCH, FRESNO

TIME: 10AM

LINK: https://www.peopleschurch.org/christmas

INFORMATION: CHRISTMAS DAY GATHERING. HELPING PEOPLE SEE GOD AND PARTICIPATE IN HIS REDEMPTIVE STORY.

HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC CHURCH, FRESNO

TIME: 10AM

LINK: https://www.holyspiritfresno.org/

INFORMATION: WE LOOK FORWARD TO SEEING YOU ON CHRISTMAS EVE OR CHRISTMAS DAY AS WE CELEBRATE THE NATIVITY OF THE LORD.

CORNERSTONE CHURCH, FRESNO

TIME: 10AM

LINK: https://cornerstonefresno.com/

INFORMATION: ONE CHRISTMAS SERVICE ONLY.

ST. MARY'S PARISH, SANGER

TIME: 8AM (ENGLISH) + 9:30AM (SPANISH) + 11AM (ENGLISH) + 12:30PM (SPANISH)

LINK: https://bit.ly/3WCZicN

INFORMATION: CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES. FATHER JOHN, FATHER JAVIE, FATHER RENE, SEMINARIANS AND STAFF WISH A HOLY AND BLESSED CHRISTMAS TO EVERYONE.

ST. MARY'S PARISH, DEL REY

TIME: 9:30AM (ENGLISH)

LINK: https://bit.ly/3WCZicN

INFORMATION: CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES. FATHER JOHN, FATHER JAVIE, FATHER RENE, SEMINARIANS AND STAFF WISH A HOLY AND BLESSED CHRISTMAS TO EVERYONE.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24TH

GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH, MADERA

TIME: 4PM

LINK: https://gracemadera.churchcenter.com/calendar/event/115941682

INFORMATION: Join us for an evangelistic candle light service at 4:00pm as we celebrate the birth of our Savior with a time of worship.

CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY CHURCH, CHOWCHILLA

TIME: 5:30PM

LINK: https://ccchowchilla.com/events

INFORMATION: CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE.

YOSEMITE LAKES COMMUNITY CHURCH, COARSEGOLD

TIME: 3PM + 5PM

LINK: https://mailchi.mp/yosemitelakes/communitychurch-15796585

INFORMATION: CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICES. A FAMILY TIME TO CELEBRATE THE COMING OF JESUS CHRIST.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25TH

GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH, MADERA

TIME: 11AM

LINK: https://gracemadera.churchcenter.com/calendar/event/94957442

INFORMATION: Join us as we worship the Lord together as the body of Christ. Our Worship Service includes music, Scripture reading, prayer, offering, and a sermon. Our goal is to point everyone to Jesus throughout the service and encourage everyone to love God and their neighbor. Our people are friendly and will welcome you warmly into our family.

CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY CHURCH, CHOWCHILLA

TIME: 10AM

LINK: https://ccchowchilla.com/events

INFORMATION: CHRISTMAS DAY SERVICE

YOSEMITE LAKES COMMUNITY CHURCH, COARSEGOLD

TIME: 10AM

LINK: https://mailchi.mp/yosemitelakes/communitychurch-15796585

INFORMATION: THERE WILL ONLY BE ONE SUNDAY SERVICE ON CHRISTMAS DAY.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24TH

CALVARY CHAPEL, MERCED

TIME: 5PM

LINK: https://www.calvarychapelmerced.org/

INFORMATION: JOIN US IN THE SANCTUARY OR ONLINE ON CHRISTMAS EVE AS WE CELEBRATE THE BIRTH OF OUR SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST WITH CAROLS OLD AND NEW.

THE HOPE CHURCH, ATWATER

TIME: 6PM

LINK: https://thehope.live/events

INFORMATION: Mark your calendars and make plans to celebrate Christ's birth with us on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. Bring a friend or two and worship with us as we proclaim Christ's first coming through worship, a message and a candle lighting ceremony.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25TH

CALVARY CHAPEL, MERCED

TIME: 5PM

LINK: https://www.calvarychapelmerced.org/

INFORMATION: JOIN US IN THE SANCTUARY OR ONLINE ON CHRISTMAS DAY AS WE CELEBRATE THE BIRTH OF OUR SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST.

THE CHURCH OF HOPE, MERCED

TIME: 10:30AM

LINK: https://bit.ly/3v9D1Ya

INFORMATION: CHRISTMAS DAY CELEBRATION. WATCH ONLINE ON CHRISTMAS DAY OR WATCH IN PERSON.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24TH

RISE CHURCH, VISALIA

TIME: 4:30PM + 6PM

LINK: https://bit.ly/3PMRW48

INFORMATION: CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES. THERE WILL BE NO SERVICE ON CHRISTMAS DAY.

GATEWAY CHURCH, VISALIA

TIME: 2PM + 4PM + 6PM + 11PM

LINK: https://bit.ly/3GeNCaA

INFORMATION: This Christmas Eve we will have 4 services, on December 24th at 2 & 4 with the choir & orchestra, one at 6:00pm with the worship band and one at 11:00pm with an acoustic worship set. We will also have our annual candle lighting at these services. 6:00pm service will have an ASL interpreter available.

NEIGHBORHOOD CHURCH, VISALIA

TIME: 1:30PM + 3PM + 4:30PM + 6PM

LINK: http://www.ncvisalia.com/

INFORMATION: Gather your family, invite your friends, and join us for Christmas Eve at Neighborhood Church!

TULARE FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH

TIME: 3PM + 4:30PM

LINK: https://www.tularefbc.org/

INFORMATION: CHRISTMAS EVE FAMILY SERVICES.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25TH

GATEWAY CHURCH, VISALIA

TIME: 10AM

LINK: https://bit.ly/3GeNCaA

INFORMATION: Join us Christmas Day for a special Christmas sermon and spending time in worship- the whole reason for the season.

TULARE FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH

TIME: 10AM

LINK: https://www.tularefbc.org/

INFORMATION: CHRISTMAS DAY SERVICE. CHILDCARE AVAILABLE.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24TH

CALVARY HANFORD

TIME: 5PM

LINK: https://www.calvaryhanford.com/

INFORMATION: LESSONS AND CAROLS ON CHRISTMAS EVE.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25TH

SOUTH VALLEY COMMUNITY CHURCH, LEMOORE

TIME: N/A

LINK: http://www.svcclemoore.org/

INFORMATION: Join us for our fully online Christmas Video Special this Sunday! While services will not be in person on Christmas Sunday, we invite you to gather at home with loved ones to enjoy our video Christmas Service. It will include worship and a message that's meant to orient us toward Christ! There are some other fun elements, too!

The video will be available Christmas morning on our YouTube Channel!

CALVARY HANFORD

TIME: 10AM

LINK: https://www.calvaryhanford.com/

INFORMATION: ONLY ONE SERVICE ON CHRISTMAS DAY