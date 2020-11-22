6-year-old terminally ill girl has Christmas wish fulfilled at Woodward Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Winter Wonderland and early Christmas magic in Fresno. All of this to help one terminally ill little girl witness her favorite holiday.The organization Driven 2 Make Change set up the event for six-year-old Arianna, whose dream was to meet Santa Claus and celebrate Christmas with her family.The family says Arianna's diagnosis came with the possibility she may not be around for this year's holiday season.Organizers decided this was unacceptable, so they made sure Arianna got the celebration she deserves tonight at Woodward Park.Local first responders also got in on the festivities and showed up with a fire engine and some police patrol vehicles."We can't pass up the holidays despite the pandemic," says Ronnie Duvall. "We have to keep humble and celebrate the things we are used to kind of stay sane."Arianna was diagnosed July 20 with a brain tumor called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG -- which carries a six to nine-month life expectancy post-diagnosis.She has two younger sisters ages 1 and 2.