christmas gift

Sweet repeat: Brothers regift same hard candy for decades

This year, Ryan Wasson turned to a group on social media for ideas.
EMBED <>More Videos

Sweet repeat: Brothers regift same hard candy for decades

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Two New Hampshire brothers have gotten their holiday regifting skills down to an art - they've been passing the same hard candy back and forth for over 30 years.

It started in 1987, when Ryan Wasson gave a 10-roll Frankford "Santa's Candy Book" with assorted fruit flavors to his brother, Eric Wasson, as a joke for Christmas, knowing that Eric wouldn't like it.

"I didn't eat them," Eric Wasson told WMUR-TV. "And so the next year I thought, 'Hey, I think I'm going to give it back to him. He'll never remember.'"

This Ryan Wasson family photograph shows a box of "Santa's Book of Candy," which contains 10 rolls of candy, on Dec. 18, 2021, in Ossipee, N.H. Two New Hampshire brothers have been passing the same hard candy treats back and forth for over 30 years.

This photograph shows a box of "Santa's Book of Candy" on Dec. 18, 2021 in Ossipee, N.H. Two brothers have been passing the same hard candy treats back and forth for over 30 years.

Ryan Wasson family photograph via AP



But Ryan immediately recognized it. They've been taking turns ever since, keeping a log of their exchanges. They've gotten creative about it.

Ryan Wasson told the station the candy has been frozen in a block of ice and put in Jell-O, adding, "He one time sewed it into a teddy bear."

The tradition has also involved family members, co-workers and even a sheriff's department. Last year, it was presented to Ryan Wasson on a silver platter at a restaurant.



This year, Ryan Wasson turned to a group on social media for ideas. Suggestions included having it arrive via a pizza delivery or Christmas carolers, hiding it in a book or cake, or holding a scavenger hunt with clues.

"If you ask which one has ever done the best as far as giving these, we're both going to say it's ourself, right?" Ryan Wasson said. "We're never going to give in."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew hampshirechristmas giftholidaybuzzworthygiftschristmasgift ideasfun stuffu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHRISTMAS GIFT
Shoppers hit the stores for last-minute Christmas shopping
Valley teen gives out 200 holiday stockings to children
Teen's non-profit brings holiday cheer to foster kids
Deserving family of 10 gifted massive Christmas light display
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News