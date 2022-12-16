Robbins Ranch in Exeter bringing holiday cheer

Clarence Robbins doesn't know how many lights he has on his ranch but guesses there's about a million.

EXETER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A festive drive-thru light display in Exeter is bringing all the holiday cheer!

Owner Clarence Robbins and his wife Jessica moved to the area about six years ago.

They started the tradition with just a few decorations, but the display grows each year.

Robbins doesn't know how many lights he has on his ranch but guesses there's about a million.

There are also some blow-ups, a homemade train car and ferris wheel. Plus, a small military display in honor of our service members and veterans.

Clarence and Jessica say this is their gift to the community.

You can come drive-thru and see the lights for yourself - and it's free.

The hours are from 5 pm until 9:30 pm.