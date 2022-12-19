Christmas parade brings joy to Atwater boy with stage 4 cancer

For more than an hour, upwards of 100 cars and trucks -- decorated with lights and signs -- drove down Angel's street in Atwater.

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Christmas magic was delivered to an Atwater family, all to honor 5-year-old Angel Richardson.

Angel has stage 4 Neuroblastoma, cancer of the adrenal gland. When he was diagnosed in December 2020, doctors gave him a 40 percent chance of survival.

"Him being here today, two years later, is absolutely a miracle. It's a Christmas miracle," said Stacia Richardson, Angel's grandmother.

She works a full-time job, and is also Angel's primary caregiver.

When she told her friend, Ashley Verna, that Angel couldn't visit Santa because of his weakened immune system, her friend said she'd bring Santa to him.

She delivered, and then some.

For more than an hour, upwards of 100 cars and trucks -- decorated with lights and signs -- drove down Angel's street in Atwater.

For Stacia, and little Angel, each moment is a treasure. And every morning Angel wakes up to fight another day is a miracle.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family with medical expenses.