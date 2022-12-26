Christmas Tree Lane concludes final night of its 100th year

As the 100th season of Christmas Tree Lane came to a close, hundreds and hundreds of families made their way.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the 100th season of Christmas Tree Lane came to a close, hundreds and hundreds of families made their way here - filling the lane to take in this Fresno tradition.

Each car that makes the turn onto Van Ness for the annual Christmas Tree Lane experience is filled with people making special memories.

"It's been over 30 years that I've been here, I love it," says Chris Razo. "Now I get to take my nieces and nephews out here."

Sunday was the last night to experience the magic of the lane until next year.

Vsiting on Christmas Day this year was extra special.

"It's a family tradition that we always have," says Margarito Ponce. "We come out here every year. We didn't get out here earlier, so we wanted to come on the last day. And we know it's the 100th anniversary, so that's another thing we wanted to come out here and experience."

The original Christmas Tree has been in decline the last few years. It's now been cloned and experts produced 100 new trees to be planted, ensuring the tradition will last at least another 100 years.

Kids aren't the only ones who enjoyed the lane Sunday night -- there were also four-legged friends - both dogs and reindeer.

The final night of Christmas Tree Lane of 2022, just as the 99 years prior and the many years to come, sparked memories to last a lifetime.